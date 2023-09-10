Nico Hoerner and Christian Walker will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 170 total home runs.

Chicago's .416 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.

Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (720 total, five per game).

The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Hendricks is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the season.

Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Giants W 11-8 Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants W 8-2 Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies

