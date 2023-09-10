When the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers go head to head in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Cole Kmet find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Think Kmet will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Kmet also added 50 catches for 544 yards and seven TDs last season, getting 69 targets and putting up 32 yards per game.

Kmet had a touchdown catch five times last season out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions twice.

Cole Kmet Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Texans 3 2 40 0 Week 4 @Giants 3 3 16 0 Week 5 @Vikings 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Commanders 3 1 15 0 Week 7 @Patriots 3 2 32 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 2 2 11 1 Week 9 Dolphins 6 5 41 2 Week 10 Lions 7 4 74 2 Week 11 @Falcons 4 3 35 0 Week 12 @Jets 6 3 27 0 Week 13 Packers 7 6 72 0 Week 15 Eagles 5 4 25 0 Week 16 Bills 6 5 27 0 Week 17 @Lions 3 2 27 1 Week 18 Vikings 5 4 57 1

Rep Cole Kmet with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.