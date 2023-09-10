Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the hill, September 10 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is batting .242 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Morel has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (54 of 91), with at least two hits 17 times (18.7%).
  • In 20 games this year, he has homered (22.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Morel has had at least one RBI in 41.8% of his games this season (38 of 91), with more than one RBI 16 times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 44
.242 AVG .242
.287 OBP .328
.473 SLG .484
17 XBH 18
10 HR 10
40 RBI 23
61/11 K/BB 55/18
3 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Mantiply (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when the left-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
