Sportsbooks project a competitive game between NFC North opponents when the Chicago Bears (0-0) host the Green Bay Packers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field. Green Bay is a 1-point underdogs. The matchup's total has been listed at 42.5 points.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bears as they ready for this matchup against the Packers. Before the Packers take on the Bears, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Chicago vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bears vs. Packers Betting Insights

Chicago was 5-10-1 against the spread last year.

The Bears were winless ATS (0-0-1) when playing as at least 1-point favorites last year.

In 17 Chicago games last year, 10 hit the over.

Green Bay posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Packers were an underdog by 1 point or more six times last year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Green Bay had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.