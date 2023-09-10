The Chicago Bears (0-0) and the Green Bay Packers (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in a battle of NFC North opponents.

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Bears Insights (2022)

The Bears racked up just 2.6 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Packers gave up (21.8) last season.

The Bears racked up 28.7 fewer yards per game (307.8) than the Packers allowed per outing (336.5) last year.

Last season Chicago averaged 177.3 rushing yards per game, 37.8 more than Green Bay allowed per outing (139.5).

The Bears turned the ball over one more time (25 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (24) last year.

Bears Home Performance (2022)

In home games, the Bears scored 19.6 points per game and gave up 25.0. That's more than they scored overall (19.2), but less than they allowed (27.2).

At home, the Bears racked up 317.7 yards per game and gave up 362.4. That's more than they gained overall (307.8), but less than they allowed (375.9).

Chicago racked up 135.8 passing yards per game at home (5.3 more than its overall average), and gave up 223.6 at home (5.0 more than overall).

The Bears accumulated 181.9 rushing yards per game at home (4.6 more than their overall average), and gave up 138.9 at home (18.4 less than overall).

The Bears' offensive third-down percentage at home (41.6%) was higher than their overall average (40.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (44.6%) was lower than overall (49.0%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Green Bay - FOX 9/17/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 9/24/2023 at Kansas City - FOX 10/1/2023 Denver - CBS

