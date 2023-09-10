Bears vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 1
Entering their Sunday, September 10 game against the Green Bay Packers (0-0) at Soldier Field, which begins at 4:25 PM , the Chicago Bears (0-0) are monitoring seven players on the injury report.
The Bears finished 3-14 last season and did not make the playoffs. They scored 19.2 points per game (23rd in the league) while conceding 27.2 (32nd).
The Packers' record was 8-9 in 2022, and they did not make the postseason. They scored 21.8 points per game on offense (14th in the NFL) while giving up 21.8 per contest on defense (17th).
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeMarcus Walker
|DL
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Tonyan
|TE
|Back
|Questionable
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dylan Cole
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|David Bakhtiari
|OT
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Rashan Gary
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Johnson Jr.
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Bears vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bears Season Insights (2022)
- The Bears ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.
- Chicago had the 23rd-ranked scoring offense last season (19.2 points per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking worst with 27.2 points allowed per game.
- While the Bears' pass defense ranked 17th with 218.6 passing yards allowed per game last season, they were less successful on offense, ranking worst (130.5 passing yards per game).
- Chicago sported the best offense last season in terms of rushing yards (177.3 rushing yards per game), but it ranked second-worst defensively (157.3 rushing yards allowed per game).
- With 23 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) against 25 turnovers committed (27th in NFL) last season, the Bears' -2 turnover margin ranked 20th in the league.
Bears vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bears (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Bears (-125), Packers (+105)
- Total: 41.5 points
