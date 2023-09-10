Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Bears vs. Packers Game – Week 1
The Chicago Bears (0-0) host an NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field, so check out our best bets.
When is Bears vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Green Bay 26 - Chicago 19
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bears' implied win probability is 54.1%.
- The Bears were listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and they split the games.
- Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -118 or shorter in just two games last season, and it split them 1-1.
- The Packers won three of the six games they played as underdogs last season.
- Green Bay entered six games last season as the underdog by -102 or more and were 3-3 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (+1)
- The Bears had five wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- Chicago went winless ATS (0-1-1) when playing as at least 1-point favorites last season.
- The Packers beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.
- Against the spread, as underdogs of 1 point or more, Green Bay went 4-2 last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41.5)
- Chicago and Green Bay combined to average 0.5 less points per game a season ago than the total of 41.5 set for this game.
- The Bears and the Packers saw their opponents average a combined 7.5 more points per game last season than the over/under of 41.5 set in this outing.
- The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- The Packers and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last year.
