Andrew Vaughn, who is hitting .325 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks while batting .259.

Vaughn has recorded a hit in 88 of 131 games this season (67.2%), including 33 multi-hit games (25.2%).

In 14.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has an RBI in 48 of 131 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 51 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 67 .261 AVG .258 .323 OBP .309 .441 SLG .430 21 XBH 26 11 HR 8 34 RBI 38 43/15 K/BB 64/16 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings