Andrew Vaughn vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Vaughn, who is hitting .325 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks while batting .259.
- Vaughn has recorded a hit in 88 of 131 games this season (67.2%), including 33 multi-hit games (25.2%).
- In 14.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 48 of 131 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 51 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|67
|.261
|AVG
|.258
|.323
|OBP
|.309
|.441
|SLG
|.430
|21
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|38
|43/15
|K/BB
|64/16
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
