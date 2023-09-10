On Sunday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.365) and OPS (.698) this season.

In 74.2% of his games this year (95 of 128), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (26.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In five games this year, he has homered (3.9%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (35 of 128), with more than one RBI seven times (5.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 67 .286 AVG .255 .354 OBP .314 .396 SLG .339 19 XBH 18 3 HR 2 16 RBI 27 43/24 K/BB 38/22 7 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings