Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .272.

Gomes has recorded a hit in 60 of 98 games this year (61.2%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.4%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (8.2%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 36 games this year (36.7%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .288 AVG .256 .326 OBP .299 .438 SLG .402 14 XBH 14 4 HR 5 25 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings