White Sox vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson will take on the Chicago White Sox and Yoan Moncada on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Bookmakers list the Tigers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).
White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 33.7%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago is 4-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 64 of 140 chances this season.
- The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|28-40
|27-46
|23-30
|32-55
|41-63
|14-22
