The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson will take on the Chicago White Sox and Yoan Moncada on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -190 +155 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 32, or 33.7%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 4-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 64 of 140 chances this season.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-40 27-46 23-30 32-55 41-63 14-22

