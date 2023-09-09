Saturday's game between the Detroit Tigers (64-77) and the Chicago White Sox (55-86) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (4-3) to the mound, while Jose Urena will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have won in 32, or 33.7%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 4-10 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (581 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule