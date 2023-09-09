Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all 10 games involving teams from the SWAC.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV
Texas Southern Tigers at Toledo Rockets 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Savannah State Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 YouTube
Miles Golden Bears at Alabama State Hornets 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Alcorn State Braves at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Lane Dragons at Alabama A&M Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 YouTube
Jackson State Tigers at Southern Jaguars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Tennessee State Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
Abilene Christian Wildcats at Prairie View A&M Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Panther Vision Network
Florida A&M Rattlers at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Grambling Tigers at LSU Tigers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 SEC Network+

