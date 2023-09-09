The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 24 walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 63 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has homered in one of 106 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 22 games this season (20.8%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (33.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 56 .239 AVG .236 .274 OBP .287 .305 SLG .283 10 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 51/8 K/BB 56/16 3 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings