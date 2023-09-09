The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

Northern Illinois is totaling 27 points per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and ranks 76th on the other side of the ball with 24 points allowed per game. With 432 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Southern Illinois ranks 26th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 27th, giving up 253 total yards per contest.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Southern Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Northern Illinois 432 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (97th) 253 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314 (57th) 169 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (56th) 263 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has compiled 219 yards on 69.6% passing while recording three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 16 yards .

Romeir Elliott is his team's leading rusher with eight carries for 39 yards, or 39 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Justin Strong has been given 10 carries and totaled 38 yards with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup paces his squad with 80 receiving yards on five receptions with one touchdown.

Jaelin Benefield has put together a 72-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Dayton Mitchell's three targets have resulted in three receptions for 32 yards.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 165 yards (165 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 44.8% of his passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Williams, has carried the ball 15 times for 61 yards (61 per game).

Antario Brown has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 53 yards (53 per game) with one touchdown.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in five receptions for 46 yards (46 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Christian Carter has caught two passes for 46 yards (46 yards per game) this year.

Grayson Barnes has been the target of five passes and racked up two catches for 31 yards, an average of 31 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Northern Illinois or Southern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.