The UTEP Miners (1-1) play the Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ryan Field. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Miners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 38.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTEP vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

