The UTEP Miners (1-1) play the Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ryan Field. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Miners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 38.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTEP vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. UTEP Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Channel: BTN
  • City: Evanston, Illinois
  • Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM UTEP (-1.5) 38.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UTEP (-1.5) 38.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel UTEP (-1.5) 38.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +100 -120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UTEP (-1) - -120 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

