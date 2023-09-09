The Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) host the UTEP Miners (1-1) at Ryan Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Northwestern ranks sixth-worst in total offense (201 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 51st with 285 yards allowed per contest. With 21 points per game on offense, UTEP ranks 94th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 53rd, surrendering 15.5 points per game.

Northwestern vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Northwestern UTEP 201 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.5 (6th) 285 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.5 (116th) 12 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.5 (21st) 189 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151 (108th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has 169 yards passing for Northwestern, completing 55.6% of his passes and two interceptions this season.

Brendan Sullivan has racked up 11 yards on four carries.

This season, Cam Porter has carried the ball six times for 8 yards (8 per game), while also racking up 26 yards through the air .

Cam Johnson's team-leading 45 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of 10 targets).

A.J. Henning has caught four passes for 42 yards (42 yards per game) this year.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has racked up 302 yards on 64.3% passing while recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 35 yards .

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 39 carries for 228 yards, or 114 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has piled up 143 yards (on 22 attempts) with one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi has hauled in 108 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyrin Smith has put together an 87-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 12 targets.

Zach Fryar's four targets have resulted in two receptions for 25 yards.

