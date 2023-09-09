The Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the UTEP Miners (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The contest has an over/under of 39.5.

UTEP ranks 70th in total offense (393.5 yards per game) and 52nd in total defense (291.5 yards allowed per game) this year. Northwestern's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 7 points per game, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 75th with 24 points ceded per contest.

Northwestern vs. UTEP Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Venue: Ryan Field

TV Channel: BTN

UTEP vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTEP -1.5 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -120 +100

Week 2 Big Ten Betting Trends

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Wildcats were 5-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Last season, five Northwestern games hit the over.

Northwestern was an underdog in nine games last season and won one (11.1%) of those contests.

Northwestern had a record of , a 11.1% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers last season.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Evan Hull got things done on the ground last season, rushing for 913 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Hull made a difference in the passing game too, catching 55 balls on 70 targets for 546 yards and two touchdowns.

Ryan Hilinski hit the gridiron for 12 games last year, and totaled 1,619 passing yards, six touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 55.5% completion percentage.

In 12 games last year, Malik Washington turned 100 targets into 65 receptions, 694 yards and one touchdown.

Brendan Sullivan tallied 589 passing yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions and a 74% completion percentage in 12 games last year.

Sullivan scrambled for 97 yards (1.8 YPC) and one touchdown as a runner.

Bryce Gallagher played in 12 games, posting 1.5 sacks to go with five TFL, 95 tackles, and one interception.

Xander Mueller accumulated three sacks to go along with nine TFL, 76 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games.

Rod Heard collected one interception to go along with 60 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 12 games.

The contributions of Jeremiah Lewis, who played in 12 games, included one TFL and 61 tackles.

