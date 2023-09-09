The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 117th in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 97 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 45 times.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (6.8%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.8% of his games this season, Hoerner has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (47.7%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 62 .299 AVG .264 .365 OBP .318 .417 SLG .368 20 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 37/21 K/BB 41/19 18 SB 16

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings