Korey Lee vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Korey Lee (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is hitting .125 with a home run and four walks.
- Lee has had a base hit in three of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Lee has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.063
|AVG
|.188
|.167
|OBP
|.278
|.063
|SLG
|.375
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 166 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.