Jodi Ewart Shadoff is ready to play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, taking place from September 7-9.

Looking to bet on Ewart Shadoff at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Ewart Shadoff has scored below par eight times, while also posting 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Ewart Shadoff has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Ewart Shadoff has finished in the top 10 once in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Ewart Shadoff has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Ewart Shadoff will look to extend her streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 27 -4 275 1 20 1 3 $846,921

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Ewart Shadoff finished 18th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The courses that Ewart Shadoff has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,554 yards, while Kenwood Country Club will be at 6,515 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Ewart Shadoff's Last Time Out

Ewart Shadoff was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 49th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Portland Classic, which landed her in the 47th percentile among all competitors.

Ewart Shadoff was better than 48% of the field at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Ewart Shadoff fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Ewart Shadoff had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.1).

Ewart Shadoff had more birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Ewart Shadoff's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Ewart Shadoff finished the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Ewart Shadoff carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Ewart Shadoff Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.