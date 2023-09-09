Jeimer Candelario vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 136 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Diamondbacks
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks while batting .255.
- He ranks 86th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this season (81 of 133), with at least two hits 30 times (22.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has an RBI in 45 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 57 times this season (42.9%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|64
|.281
|AVG
|.256
|.364
|OBP
|.331
|.456
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|29
|1
|HR
|14
|6
|RBI
|39
|14/8
|K/BB
|62/22
|2
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (11-6) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.