Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Illinois State Redbirds and Western Illinois Leathernecks match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Redbirds. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Illinois State vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Illinois State (-11.0) 44.0 Illinois State 28, Western Illinois 16

Redbirds vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Illinois 21.0 58.0 -- -- 21.0 58.0 Illinois State 41.0 0.0 41.0 0.0 -- --

