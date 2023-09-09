Illinois State vs. Western Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Illinois State Redbirds and Western Illinois Leathernecks match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Redbirds. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Illinois State vs. Western Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Illinois State (-11.0)
|44.0
|Illinois State 28, Western Illinois 16
Redbirds vs. Leathernecks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Western Illinois
|21.0
|58.0
|--
|--
|21.0
|58.0
|Illinois State
|41.0
|0.0
|41.0
|0.0
|--
|--
