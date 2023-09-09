The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) meet a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hanson Field.

Western Illinois has the 55th-ranked scoring offense this season (21 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking 11th-worst with 58 points allowed per game. Illinois State has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 14th-best in total offense (473 total yards per game) and 20th-best in total defense (203 total yards allowed per game).

Keep reading for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Illinois State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Illinois State vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

Illinois State Western Illinois 473 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (90th) 203 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 650 (110th) 193 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 36 (117th) 280 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215 (44th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 255 yards on 76.7% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season.

Mason Blakemore has rushed four times for 75 yards, with one touchdown.

Wenkers Wright has racked up 59 yards (on four carries) with one touchdown.

Daniel Sobkowicz paces his team with 90 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Eddie Kasper has six receptions (on six targets) for a total of 73 yards (73 yards per game) this year.

Jalen Carr's five targets have resulted in five receptions for 40 yards.

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has 215 pass yards for Western Illinois, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns this season.

Ludovick Choquette has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 37 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on one catch for 20 yards (20 per game).

Seth Glatz has rushed for 15 yards (15 per game) on eight carries, while also checking in with 73 yards in the passing game (on three catches).

Donald McKinney has hauled in four receptions totaling 52 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jay Parker has compiled two grabs for 24 yards, an average of 24 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Illinois or Illinois State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.