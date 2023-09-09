Ian Happ vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ian Happ (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .244 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.
- He ranks 107th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 96th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Happ has had a hit in 87 of 139 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 30 times (21.6%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Happ has driven in a run in 43 games this year (30.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|68
|.232
|AVG
|.255
|.343
|OBP
|.377
|.402
|SLG
|.430
|24
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|33
|77/42
|K/BB
|62/47
|5
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
