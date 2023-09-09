On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.

In 55.8% of his games this year (53 of 95), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 5.3% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Andrus has an RBI in 22 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.4%.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 51 .260 AVG .247 .321 OBP .307 .342 SLG .368 8 XBH 14 2 HR 3 19 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 28/13 5 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings