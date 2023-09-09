Eloy Jiménez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 71 of 100 games this year (71.0%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (24.0%).
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (15.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39 games this season (39.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (38.0%), including three multi-run games (3.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.292
|AVG
|.247
|.336
|OBP
|.293
|.441
|SLG
|.433
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|25
|41/14
|K/BB
|40/12
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (4-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.