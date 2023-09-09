The Bowling Green Falcons (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

Bowling Green is averaging 24 points per game offensively this year (79th in the FBS), and is allowing 34 points per game (101st) on defense. Eastern Illinois' defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FCS with 217 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 338 total yards per game, which ranks 51st.

Eastern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Eastern Illinois vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Bowling Green 338 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328 (99th) 217 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389 (81st) 94 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (45th) 244 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 137 (114th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (128th) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley leads Eastern Illinois with 244 yards on 19-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Kevin Daniels, has carried the ball 13 times for 57 yards (57.0 per game).

Eli Mirza is a key figure in this offense, with 27 rushing yards on one carries and 82 receiving yards (82.0 per game) on four catches

Justin Bowick has caught four passes and compiled 61 receiving yards (61.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Cooper Willman's five catches (on five targets) have netted him 53 yards (53.0 ypg).

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 71 yards (71.0 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 28.6% of his passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Taron Keith, has carried the ball three times for 69 yards (69.0 per game), scoring one time.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball seven times for 55 yards (55.0 per game).

Odieu Hiliare has hauled in four receptions for 59 yards (59.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim has hauled in three receptions totaling 34 yards so far this campaign.

Harold Fannin's two receptions have yielded 29 yards.

