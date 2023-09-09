On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks while batting .244.

Swanson has had a hit in 76 of 128 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (25.0%).

In 13.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 45 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (13.3%).

In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .266 AVG .221 .336 OBP .323 .447 SLG .377 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 39 RBI 32 63/25 K/BB 74/35 1 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings