The Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Chicago Cubs (76-66), at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-3, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (11-6, 3.34 ERA).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (11-6, 3.34 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (16-3) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 2.90 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .246.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 148 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Over 25 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.

Kelly is trying to pick up his 17th quality start of the season.

Kelly will try to go five or more innings for his 25th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

The 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

