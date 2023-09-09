Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will attempt to knock off Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams meet on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB play with 170 total home runs.

Chicago's .417 slugging percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (718 total runs).

The Cubs are ninth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Chicago's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.269).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 27th of the season.

The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Steele is trying to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this game.

Steele will aim to last five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run intact.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants W 11-8 Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants W 8-2 Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt

