Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 9
Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (76-66) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on September 9.
The probable starters are Justin Steele (16-3) for the Cubs and Merrill Kelly (11-6) for the Diamondbacks.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 45 (59.2%) of those contests.
- Chicago is 23-12 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored 718 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 4
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Justin Steele vs Logan Webb
|September 5
|Giants
|W 11-8
|Kyle Hendricks vs Ryan Walker
|September 6
|Giants
|W 8-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Alex Wood
|September 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Javier Assad vs Ryne Nelson
|September 8
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Zac Gallen
|September 9
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Steele vs Merrill Kelly
|September 10
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 11
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland
|September 12
|@ Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
|September 13
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
