Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 135 hits and an OBP of .362 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 75.7% of his 111 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.1% of them.

In 22 games this season, he has gone deep (19.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 52 games this season (46.8%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (17.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year (62 of 111), with two or more runs 21 times (18.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .312 AVG .324 .357 OBP .367 .550 SLG .546 28 XBH 21 12 HR 12 42 RBI 44 37/16 K/BB 37/16 11 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings