It'll be the Auburn Tigers (1-0) against the California Golden Bears (1-0) in college football play at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Auburn vs. Cal?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Cal 42, Auburn 34

Cal 42, Auburn 34 Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This is the first time Cal will play as an underdog this season.

The Golden Bears have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +160 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 65.5% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cal (+4.5)



Cal (+4.5) Auburn has covered the spread once this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Entering play this week, Cal has one victory against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55)



Over (55) The total for the matchup of 55 is 62 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Auburn (59 points per game) and Cal (58 points per game).

Splits Tables

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 51.5 Implied Total AVG 44 44 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 29 29 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

