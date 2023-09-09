Andrew Vaughn vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn -- batting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 9 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .261 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 88 of 130 games this year (67.7%) Vaughn has had a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (19 of 130), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 48 games this season (36.9%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.323
|OBP
|.314
|.441
|SLG
|.437
|21
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|8
|34
|RBI
|38
|43/15
|K/BB
|63/16
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
