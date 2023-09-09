Andrew Vaughn -- batting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 9 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .261 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

In 88 of 130 games this year (67.7%) Vaughn has had a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (19 of 130), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 48 games this season (36.9%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 66 .261 AVG .262 .323 OBP .314 .441 SLG .437 21 XBH 26 11 HR 8 34 RBI 38 43/15 K/BB 63/16 0 SB 0

