The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .367.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

In 74.8% of his 127 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 127), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.6% of his games this season, Benintendi has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 66 .286 AVG .258 .354 OBP .315 .396 SLG .343 19 XBH 18 3 HR 2 16 RBI 27 43/24 K/BB 37/21 7 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings