The Detroit Tigers (64-76) and Chicago White Sox (54-86) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Tigers are coming off a series defeat to the Yankees, and the White Sox a series loss to the Royals.

The probable starters are Reese Olson (3-6) for the Tigers and Mike Clevinger (6-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (3-6, 4.65 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (6-7, 3.90 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 12 hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.90, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .244 batting average against him.

Clevinger has collected six quality starts this year.

Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year heading into this matchup.

In six of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Mike Clevinger vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.379) and ranks 24th in home runs hit (142) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 24th in the league with 1116 total hits and 29th in MLB action scoring 558 runs.

Head-to-head against the Tigers this season, Clevinger has pitched nine innings, giving up eight earned runs on 15 hits while striking out eight.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers will hand the ball to Olson (3-6) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.210 in 17 games this season.

He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Olson has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Reese Olson vs. White Sox

The White Sox are batting .241 this season, 21st in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .391 (24th in the league) with 155 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the White Sox in two games, and they have gone 6-for-40 with two RBI over 12 innings.

