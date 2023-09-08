Spencer Torkelson is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox play at Comerica Park on Friday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI (127 total hits).

He has a slash line of .261/.319/.440 so far this year.

Vaughn enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 at Royals Sep. 5 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Royals Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 122 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .235/.321/.453 so far this year.

Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI (98 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .293/.356/.524 so far this season.

Carpenter heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

