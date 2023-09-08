How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 155 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 575 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.428 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (6-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 19 starts this season.
- In 19 starts, Clevinger has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/3/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/4/2023
|Royals
|L 12-1
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Cole Ragans
|9/5/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/6/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|-
|9/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|-
