Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 155 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 575 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.95) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.428 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (6-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up eight earned runs while allowing 12 hits.

He has earned a quality start six times in 19 starts this season.

In 19 starts, Clevinger has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Tigers L 10-0 Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals L 12-1 Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/6/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/8/2023 Tigers - Away Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/9/2023 Tigers - Away Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/10/2023 Tigers - Away Jesse Scholtens - 9/11/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Brady Singer 9/12/2023 Royals - Home Touki Toussaint Jordan Lyles 9/13/2023 Royals - Home Mike Clevinger -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.