On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Diamondbacks.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .275 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Suzuki is batting .500 with two homers during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

In 79 of 117 games this season (67.5%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 117), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 63 .249 AVG .298 .319 OBP .367 .410 SLG .515 18 XBH 29 7 HR 9 31 RBI 27 52/20 K/BB 63/28 2 SB 3

