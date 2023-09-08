Nico Hoerner vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.394) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 131 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 38 games this season (29.0%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|62
|.298
|AVG
|.264
|.363
|OBP
|.318
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|20
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/19
|18
|SB
|16
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (14-7) out to make his 30th start of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 186 strikeouts through 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 17th, 1.114 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.
