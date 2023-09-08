Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 111 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on September 8 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is batting .267 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games this year (48 of 80), Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Madrigal has had an RBI in 20 games this year (25.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.8%).
  • In 32.5% of his games this season (26 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.260 AVG .276
.319 OBP .317
.354 SLG .362
7 XBH 10
2 HR 0
11 RBI 16
11/5 K/BB 10/5
4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen (14-7) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.48), 12th in WHIP (1.114), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
