Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 111 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on September 8 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .267 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this year (48 of 80), Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has had an RBI in 20 games this year (25.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.8%).

In 32.5% of his games this season (26 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .260 AVG .276 .319 OBP .317 .354 SLG .362 7 XBH 10 2 HR 0 11 RBI 16 11/5 K/BB 10/5 4 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings