After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee is batting .125 with a home run and four walks.

Lee has had a base hit in three of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Lee has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .063 AVG .188 .167 OBP .278 .063 SLG .375 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 5/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings