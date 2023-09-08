Jeimer Candelario vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on September 8 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .256.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.4% of his 132 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 21 games this year (15.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Candelario has an RBI in 45 of 132 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this season (57 of 132), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|64
|.245
|AVG
|.256
|.333
|OBP
|.331
|.452
|SLG
|.500
|26
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|39
|43/18
|K/BB
|62/22
|1
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.48), 12th in WHIP (1.114), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
