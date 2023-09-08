The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Kansas has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (22nd-best with 521.0 yards per game) and total defense (22nd-best with 217.0 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Illinois is generating 30.0 points per contest (68th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FBS on defense (28.0 points surrendered per game).

Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Illinois vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Illinois Kansas 374.0 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 521.0 (31st) 416.0 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.0 (21st) 163.0 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.0 (20th) 211.0 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.0 (48th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (27th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois this season. He has 211 passing yards (211.0 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 69 yards (69.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Reggie Love III has racked up 12 carries and totaled 58 yards.

Pat Bryant's 64 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has six receptions on seven targets with two touchdowns.

Casey Washington has four receptions (on five targets) for a total of 54 yards (54.0 yards per game) this year.

Isaiah Williams' nine targets have resulted in five catches for 51 yards.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has thrown for 276 yards, completing 78.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns this season. He's also run for 41 yards (41.0 ypg) on five carries.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 13 times for 94 yards (94.0 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught three passes for 25 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in four receptions for 77 yards (77.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Quentin Skinner has grabbed four passes while averaging 77.0 yards per game.

Luke Grimm has been the target of four passes and compiled four catches for 33 yards, an average of 33.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

