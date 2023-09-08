Ian Happ vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is batting .246 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 92nd in slugging.
- In 63.0% of his 138 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.2% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 40.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.236
|AVG
|.255
|.348
|OBP
|.377
|.408
|SLG
|.430
|24
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|33
|75/42
|K/BB
|62/47
|5
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (14-7) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.48), 12th in WHIP (1.114), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
