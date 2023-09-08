When the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) and Chicago Cubs (76-65) match up at Wrigley Field on Friday, September 8, Zac Gallen will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon to the mound. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (14-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.73 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 37, or 61.7%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 33-18 record (winning 64.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (45.8%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 16 of 37 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +155 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.