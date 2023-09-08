The Chicago Cubs will look to Seiya Suzuki for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 170 home runs.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with a .419 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 718 total runs this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .329.

The Cubs rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (7-9) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has earned a quality start five times in 25 starts this season.

Taillon will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Reds W 15-7 Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants W 11-8 Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants W 8-2 Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen 9/13/2023 Rockies - Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.