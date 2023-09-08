Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to take down Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs when the teams square off on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the contest is listed at 7 runs.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -115 -105 7 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Cubs were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with 27 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 23-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 72 of its 141 games with a total.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-32 36-33 34-29 42-36 52-44 24-21

