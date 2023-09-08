Cody Bellinger vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Cody Bellinger (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 135 hits and an OBP of .364 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 76.4% of his games this season (84 of 110), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (35.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 52 of 110 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 62 times this year (56.4%), including 21 games with multiple runs (19.1%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.316
|AVG
|.324
|.361
|OBP
|.367
|.558
|SLG
|.546
|28
|XBH
|21
|12
|HR
|12
|42
|RBI
|44
|37/16
|K/BB
|37/16
|11
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (14-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.48), 12th in WHIP (1.114), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
